$1.27 EPS Expected for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.27. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,858,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 12.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRA opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

