$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.44. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $141.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

