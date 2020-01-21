$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEST opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.