108,776 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 561,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 217,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

