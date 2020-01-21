108,945 Shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Bought by Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund accounts for about 1.7% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,015. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

