11,751 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $14.55 on Tuesday, hitting $658.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,885. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $609.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $322.82 and a 52-week high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.72.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

