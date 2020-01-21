11,771 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,792. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.