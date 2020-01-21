120,199 Shares in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.62% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a PE ratio of 260.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

