$132.79 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post $132.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.77 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $133.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $530.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.06 million to $537.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.50 million, with estimates ranging from $528.98 million to $553.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of HT stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $536.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $162,138 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,364,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

