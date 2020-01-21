$14.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $14.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.78 billion and the lowest is $14.45 billion. HP posted sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $58.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.72 billion to $59.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 183,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

