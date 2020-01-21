149,258 Shares in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 4,113,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,385. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.