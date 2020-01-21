154,843 Shares in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in News by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in News by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWS. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.44. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

