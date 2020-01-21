16,429 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 3.6% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.24. 26,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

