170,415 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Purchased by Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. MFS Multimarket Income Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 91,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.