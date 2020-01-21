183,336 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 747,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 575,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 561,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 258,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

