$192.13 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $192.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.72 million and the highest is $201.54 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $701.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.04 million to $823.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $754.78 million, with estimates ranging from $730.87 million to $779.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

NYSE HL opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,283,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 445,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,698,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.