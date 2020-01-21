194,882 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Bought by Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 347,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,695,049.84. Also, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 728,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,038.

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 262,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,523. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

