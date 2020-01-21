1irstcoin One Day Volume Reaches $72,727.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and $72,727.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00014946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,391 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.