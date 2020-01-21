$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.57. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.