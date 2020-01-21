$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will announce $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Cowen increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,055,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

