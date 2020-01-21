$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.80.

HII opened at $277.81 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $193.53 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

