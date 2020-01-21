20,318 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $140.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

