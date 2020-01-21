20,575 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Bought by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,880,000 after buying an additional 1,663,354 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,978,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

