21,276 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Acquired by Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. GCI Liberty comprises 1.2% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,924,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after buying an additional 206,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter worth $5,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

