239,156 Shares in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. NY MTG TR INC/SH accounts for approximately 0.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.07% of NY MTG TR INC/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,363,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 350,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,193. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a current ratio of 112.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

