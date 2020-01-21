$261.26 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will post $261.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.03 million to $267.40 million. MarineMax posted sales of $241.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

HZO opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in MarineMax by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MarineMax by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 15.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.