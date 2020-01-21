$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.66 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 63,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,693,080.45. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,417 shares of company stock worth $5,296,891. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

