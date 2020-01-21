30,085 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,055. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

