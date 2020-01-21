33,755 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,913,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 65,665 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

