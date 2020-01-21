380,165 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 380,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,179,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 703,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

