3DCoin (3DC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $501,473.00 and $47.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,992,558 coins and its circulating supply is 69,702,864 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

