3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

