3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.88. 2,110,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,851. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

