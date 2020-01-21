$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to post sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $16.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $138.33.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

