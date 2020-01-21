$400.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $400.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.40 million and the highest is $400.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $356.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE:HTH opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 7,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.