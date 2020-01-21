401,470 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 401,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,723,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 106,405 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 459,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 314,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. 14,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $3.647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $14.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

