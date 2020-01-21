457,441 Shares in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Bought by Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 457,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Voya Prime Rate Trust comprises 2.3% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 262,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,168 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915,344.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,242,178 shares of company stock valued at $35,759,925 in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

