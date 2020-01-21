46,518 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

