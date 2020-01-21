$488.95 Million in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will post $488.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $490.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $468.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after buying an additional 795,172 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after buying an additional 366,132 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 534.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 321,900 shares during the last quarter.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

