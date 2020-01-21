59,220 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 616,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,773. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.62 and a 1 year high of $223.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

