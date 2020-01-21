63,698 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Snap comprises approximately 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after buying an additional 2,025,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,890,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,678. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

