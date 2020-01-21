67,572 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $83.71. 788,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $279,519.36. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $391,894.36. Insiders sold 202,658 shares of company stock worth $16,040,526 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

