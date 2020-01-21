79,305 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,288,000. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

