8,884 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,214. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

