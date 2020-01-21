889,775 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 889,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,217,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 11.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 21.44% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,764,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3735 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

