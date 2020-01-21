$927.62 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post $927.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $907.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $955.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. KeyCorp cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

