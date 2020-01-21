9,691 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Vail Resorts makes up about 2.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $250.01. 341,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $180.85 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

