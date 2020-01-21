98,082 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000. Paypal makes up 8.5% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

