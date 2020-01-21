Aave (LEND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bibox and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $1.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.05517233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave's official website is ethlend.io.

The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, Alterdice, Bibox, Gate.io, BiteBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

