Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 4.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. 307,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,738. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

